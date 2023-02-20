It was reported Feb. 12 that a residence was damaged in Pauline.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Bradley E. Lindblad of 5255 W. Valley Road, Alejandro Garcia Oliver of 1710 W. Seventh St., Sherry L. Wengler of Bladen and Jose J. Vazquez Holguin of Chicago, Ill., collided Feb. 13 at U.S. Highway 6 near Marian Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags