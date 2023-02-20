It was reported Feb. 12 that a residence was damaged in Pauline.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bradley E. Lindblad of 5255 W. Valley Road, Alejandro Garcia Oliver of 1710 W. Seventh St., Sherry L. Wengler of Bladen and Jose J. Vazquez Holguin of Chicago, Ill., collided Feb. 13 at U.S. Highway 6 near Marian Road.
It was reported Feb. 14 that a cellphone was taken at the 400 block of West C Street.
It was reported Feb. 14 that money was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Feb. 14 that items valued at $38.64 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Feb. 14 that items valued at $56.06 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Feb. 14 that items valued at $4.40 were shoplifted at 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Feb. 14 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1000 block of West M Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mireya Gutierrez of 2714 Merle Ave. struck a parked vehicle Feb. 14 at Baltimore Avenue near 12th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Hayden Mays of Ayr struck a utility pole Feb. 14 on South Shore Drive near North Shore Drive. Two teenage passengers were taken to Mary Lanning Memorial Healthcare.
A vehicle reportedly driven by James Luckey of 622 E. Seventh St. Apt. 2 struck a parked vehicle Feb. 14 on Colorado Avenue near Seventh Street.
