It was reported Aug. 7 that computer software and game console were taken at the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 7 that a vehicle windshield was damaged at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 7 that a drop box lock was damaged at the 1600 block of East South Street.
It was reported Aug. 7 that a windshield was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 7 that a television was damaged at Sara Drive.
It was reported Aug. 7 that a backpack with personal items was taken at the 3200 block of Paradise Drive.
