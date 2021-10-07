It was reported Oct. 1 that a window was damaged at the 900 block of East South Street.
Authorities Oct. 3 cited a 42-year-old Hastings resident for taking two chairs at the 200 block of West Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Richard M. Carter of 11 Bentwood Lane and Lindsey K. Johnson of 1110 N. Hewett Ave. collided Oct. 4 at Burlington Avenue and Ninth Street. Johnson’s vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Alyson B. Nicholson of Stapleton.
