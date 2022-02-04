The following couple recently applied for a marriage license at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Frank William Graff and Jamie Lee Bailey, both of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 27 sentenced Cody R. Smith, 30, of Minden to 90 days in jail for third-degree assault on May 6, 2021. Smith pleaded no contest on Nov. 30, 2021, and prosecutors dismissed a district court case. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 27 sentenced Bret B. Johnson, 22, of Doniphan to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 5, 2021. Johnson pleaded no contest on Dec. 2, 2021, and prosecutors agreed to probation to the court. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 27 sentenced Preston Blauvelt, 29, of 2419 W. Eighth St. to 60 days in jail and $455.44 in restitution for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device on June 10, 2021. Blauvelt pleaded no contest on Dec. 9, 2021. Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, value $500-$1,500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
