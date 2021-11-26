The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Todd Rex Ferguson of Kenesaw and Tina Renee McIntyre of Hastings.
It was reported Nov. 18 that mail was taken at the 100 block of East Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alixander J. Knerl of 1205 E. Third St. and Destiny A. Hartzell-Graff of Ayr collided Nov. 18 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
It was reported Nov. 18 that a firearm was taken 1500 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 19 that a portable massager was taken at the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Nov. 19 that a television was taken at the 1000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 19 that an unknown motorist left the 3200 block of Osborne Drive East without paying for $62.24 in fuel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.