It was reported June 30 that fuel, radiator cap and resistor were taken at the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cody A. Plambeck of Bladen and Marcella J. Maley of 1005 Ross Ave. collided June 30 at Burlington Avenue near F Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Donald H. Treinen of Kearney and Kyle W. Robinson of 716 S. Lexington Ave. collided June 30 at Burlington Avenue and E Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 30 sentenced Evan Kingston, 20, of 711 N. Webster Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 10. Kingston pleaded no contest on April 28. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 30 sentenced Cesar De La Rosa-Hidalgo, 31, of 2 Avalon Lane to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 30. Rosa-Hidalgo pleaded no contest on May 12, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a count of no operator’s license. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Sean M. Armstrong of 825 Richmond Ave. and Jodean L. Iwan of 918 N. Baltimore Ave. collided June 30 at Marian Road near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Thomas K. O’Connell of 701 Glenwood Ave. and Tiffany R. Barnum of 501 S. Denver Ave. collided July 1 at Burlington Avenue near South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Matthew P. Murphy of 622 S. Lincoln Ave. and James R. Korth of Ogallala collided July 1 at Second Street and Hastings Avenue.
It was reported July 1 that a tire and rim were taken at the 300 block of North Kansas Avenue.
