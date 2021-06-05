The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Shane Michael Wibbels of Pleasanton and Erika Kay Knott of Hastings; Kolby Duane Stortenbecker of Hastings and Shayla Rhea Sokol of St. Paul; Joseph Allen Hupp and Crystal Nicole Erickson, both of Hastings; James Thomas Mitchell and Shali Danielle Chavez, both of Hastings; and Jayden Darrell Hamel and Hannah Marie Ockinga, both of Omaha.
It was reported May 30 that a lawn was damaged at the 2000 block of North Elm Avenue.
It was reported May 31 that money and a safe were taken at the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported May 31 that items valued at $200 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Hastings Rural Fire Department is hosting an open house at the new station off Hwy. 281 (south of Apmpride) June 6th 1-4. Come see us! - Adv.
It was reported May 30 that items valued at $20 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported May 30 that a vehicle tire was damaged at the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.