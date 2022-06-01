Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Alonso Hernandez and Jasmine Martinez.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 25 sentenced Keegan G. Smith, 22, of Long Island, Kan., to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 13. Smith pleaded no contest on April 13, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 25 sentenced Robert L. Collier, 31, of 322 W. C St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 1. Collier pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.