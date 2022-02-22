It was reported Feb. 16 that a vehicle was taken at the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Authorities Feb. 18 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a sliding door at the 500 block of South Colorado Avenue.
Electronics recycling Hastings/Adams County residents, March 25 and 26, Hastings Landfill, regular business hours. 402-463-0705. Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Grant funded. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 12 that farm property was taken in Holstein.
