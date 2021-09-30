It was reported Sept. 24 that a purse and cellphone were taken at the 400 block of South California Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Pamela L. Tillman of Wood River and Paula K. Rowedder of 1138 W. Seventh St. collided Sept. 24 at Burlington Avenue and E Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Riley J. Berney of Doniphan Sept. 24 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sandra E. Campos Garcia of 1403 W. Third St. at Third Street near Kerr Avenue.
