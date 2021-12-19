Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Dec. 9 sentenced Jose I. Hernandez Gloria, 56, of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 265 to six months of probation, $575 in fines and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence and no operator’s license on Sept. 11. Gloria pleaded guilty on Sept. 23. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. No operator’s license is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Dec. 10 sentenced Aaron Hernandez, 24, of Kearney to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on March 21. Hernandez pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, and prosecutors dropped charges of driving under revocation and refusing a preliminary breath test. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Dec. 12 that a bicycle was taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kylie A. Essink of 1212 Sheridan Drive Dec. 13 struck a parked vehicle owned by Bruce A. Noble of 1607 W. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near Baltimore Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Dec. 13 sentenced Bryan Serrano Campos, 20, of 219 W. Second St. to two days in jail, 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 5. Campos pleaded no contest on Sept. 23, and prosecutors dropped a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Dec. 13 that two game consoles, a game and projector were taken at the 600 block of South Boston Avenue.
