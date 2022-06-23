Vehicles reportedly driven by Adrian R. Torres Garcia of 1315 W. Seventh St. and Larry R. McKinney of 411 S. Elm Ave. No. 218 collided June 18 at Cedar Avenue and C Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tarin R. Confer of 3140 S. Smokey Hill Road and Marisa R. Griess of Sutton collided June 17 at Burlington Avenue near C Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Dacia B. Hultman of 409 S. Boston Ave. June 18 went into a ditch and overturned at 42nd Street near Marian Road.
A hit-and-run driver June 18 reportedly struck a tree at Second Avenue near University Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Cowen J. Grimes of Juniata June 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by Charlotte J. Nordt of Harvard in a parking lot at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Regan K. Samuelson of 916 N. Kansas Ave. and Joel Quezada of 132 Beck Road collided June 18 at Burlington Avenue and North Shore Drive.
