A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark J. Lane of 210 N. Rhode Island Ave. at an unknown location.
It was reported Sept. 5 that a vehicle was damaged at the 900 block of North Sixth Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark J. Lane of 210 N. Rhode Island Ave. at an unknown location.
It was reported Sept. 5 that a vehicle was damaged at the 900 block of North Sixth Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Laureen E. Hufford of 922 E. Third St. Sept. 5 struck a building owned by Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics, 3211 W. 12th St., at the business.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.