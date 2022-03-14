It was reported March 6 that a door latch was damaged at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported March 8 that tools were taken at the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported March 8 that a cellphone was taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
Multi-company Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Hastings Tribune. Attendees can get a free bite to eat before or after they chat with recruiters from area companies. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.