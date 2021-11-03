Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Oct. 22 sentenced Juan M. Nicolas-Diego, 22, of Grand Island to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, $1,000 fine and three-year driver’s license revocation for a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under revocation on March 7 and failure to appear in court on May 13. Nicolas-Diego pleaded no contest on Aug. 12, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. Third-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Driving under revocation and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge are each a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Oct. 22 sentenced Jesse Porterfield, 28, of 908 N. Baltimore Ave. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 4, 2020. Porterfield pleaded no contest on Sept. 7, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Oct. 29 that a residence was damaged at the 200 block of East B Street.
