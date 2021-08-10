Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 5 sentenced Cheyeanne Kerr, 27, of 731 S. Chicago Ave. to seven days in jail, $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 5. Kerr pleaded guilty on July 1, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Aug. 5 that a laptop computer, surround sound system and other household items were taken at the 1700 block of Boyce Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 4 sentenced Jessica Barth, 36, of 631 S. Bellevue Ave. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 25, 2020. Barth pleaded guilty on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped charges of refusing a breath test and failing to appear in court. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
