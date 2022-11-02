It was reported Oct. 28 that medications were taken at the 600 block of Emerson Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 28 that a screen door was damaged at the 1100 block of East Sixth Street.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 5:33 pm
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alexia R. Utter of 2511 W. Ninth St. Oct. 28 struck pedestrian Joseph Murphy of 510 S. Rhode Island Ave. at Burlington Avenue and South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kevin L. Uhrmacher of 4865 W. Oak Ridge Road and Jamie L. Curtis of 1522 W. Fourth St. collided Oct. 28 at the 900 block of West Second Street.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 28 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Stacy J. Nunn of 818 Chestnut Ave. at the 800 block of Chestnut Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 29 that three vehicle tires were slashed at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 29 that two vehicle tires were shashed at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
It was reported Oct. 29 that a tin brake was taken at the 900 block of West J Street.
A vehicle driven by Jude Rutt of 1326 Arapahoe Ave. was not in park Oct. 29 and rolled into a parked vehicle owned by Tessa Roberts of 315 N. Laird Ave. at the 1400 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
