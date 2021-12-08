A hit-and-run driver Nov. 24 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Vinh Le of 921 N. Bellevue Ave. at an unknown location.
It was reported Dec. 3 that aluminum and tool boxes were taken at the 100 block of East J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amin Escuredo Guiterrez of Crete and Larsen M. Tibke of 105 E. 14th St. collided Dec. 3 at 14th Street near Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 4 that apartment doors and a vehicle were damaged at the 1200 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 4 that items valued at $22 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
