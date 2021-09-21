It was reported Sept. 15 that a wallet, money, cellphone, battery charger, gum and three sets of AirPods were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street. The cellphone and one set of AirPods were recovered.
It was reported Sept. 16 that credit cards and money was taken at the 400 block of South California Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 16 that two nailers and two extension cords were taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Charles K. Wiens of 1342 Heritage Drive and Kristy G. Anderson of Ayr collided Sept. 17 at 12th Street and Marian Road.
It was reported Sept. 17 that a laptop was taken at the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported Sept. 17 that four containers or sushi were taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
