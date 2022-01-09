It was reported Jan. 4 that a purse was taken from a vehicle at the 1800 block of Bateman Street.
It was reported Jan. 4 that two handguns and two gift cards were taken at the 2400 block of West Seventh Street.
It was reported Jan. 4 that money was taken at the 2500 block of West 12th Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Jan. 6 sentenced Dewayne Colburn, 26, of Glenvil to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 27, 2021. Colburn pleaded no contest on Sept. 23, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 6 sentenced Daniel Mackin, 49, of Blue Hill to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 13, 2021. Mackin pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
