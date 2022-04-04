A vehicle reportedly driven March 27 by Heber J. Soto Lara of Grand Island struck a parked vehicle owned by Natasha P. Boden of 343 W. Second St. at Second Street near Kansas Avenue.
It was reported March 27 that two pillow cases and a T-shirt were taken at the 200 block of South Pine Avenue.
Authorities March 27 cited a 25-year-old Blue Hill resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $76.87.
