Vehicles reportedly driven by Sarah J. Crawford of 2585 Maxon Ave. and Albert C. Gierke of 1626 W. Sixth St. collided Oct. 18 at U.S. Highway 281 near J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shiann J. Spady of Republican City and Alondra Campos of 622 S. Colorado Ave. collided Oct. 12 at J Street and Baltimore Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 18 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Matthew L. White of 612 Jeffery Lane at Kansas Avenue near Seventh Street.
Public invited! Veterans Recognition Dinner October 27, 6 PM. Veterans & 1 guest FREE! $15/person. Call the Chamber to RSVP 402-461-8400. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rebecca G. Koopman of 3015 Lake Park Lane, Emily N. Nissen of 409 E. Ninth St. and Sheila A. Clark of 925 Sycamore Ave. collided Oct. 15 at Burlington Avenue near 11th Street.
Need a space for a graduation reception, baby shower, anniversary open house, birthday party, reunion, office party or meeting? Call the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
