It was reported Dec. 7 that a window and door jam were damaged at the 1000 block of West 10th Street.
It was reported Dec. 5 that a window was damaged at the 700 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 5 that a ring and necklace were taken at the 1100 block of North Sixth Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 6 that vehicle windows were damaged at the 200 block of North Lexington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 6 that rings were taken at the 800 block of North Crane Avenue.
Authorities Dec. 7 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for damaging an ankle monitor at the 2600 block of Bateman Street.
It was reported Dec. 7 that a window and tools were damaged at the 400 block of South Lexington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 7 that a bicycle was taken at the 400 block of North Colorado Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 7 that door handles were damaged and a tire pressure gauge and cards were taken at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 7 that a dog was taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue. The animal was later returned.
