Vehicles reportedly driven by Luis A. Apodaca Hernandez of 215 Rhode Island Ave. and Tyler W. Lee of 312 S. Rhode Island Ave. collided Aug. 18 at California Avenue and South Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Abby Megan Jazmine Lobato and Jamie Rose Lobato.
It was reported Aug. 18 that a backpack with headphones, shoes, a tablet computer and other items was taken at the 900 block of Pine Knoll Road.
Authorities Aug. 18 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Terrance A. Hultman of 2001 W. Sixth St. and Tristan A. Heil of 309 N. Kansas Ave. No. 2 collided Aug. 18 at Second Street and Laird Avenue.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Jaime Serrano Martinez and Elsa Serrano.
Lydia Rogers of Sutton was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University in Ames.
Tara Knehans of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
