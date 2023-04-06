A vehicle reportedly driven by Kelsey Meyer of Giltner collided with a dog March 31 at Baltimore Avenue near North Shore Drive.
A hit-and-run driver March 31 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeffrey D. Paulk of Fairfield at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Weston Reineke of Taylor April 1 struck a utility pole and a guy wire at E Street near Wabash Avenue. He later struck multiple objects including a traffic sign at Minnesota Avenue and South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Marvin Harms of 1914 W. Second St. and Hong Lim of Yankton, South Dakota, collided April 1 at Second Street near West Lawn Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Delores Janssen of 1823 Bateman St. April 1 collided with the hand of pedestrian Joan Phillips of 402 S. Woodland Ave. in a parking lot at 3803 N. Osborne Drive Sest 42nd Street. Phillips already had stitches on her hand, and the impact caused one of stitches to break, but no medical attention was required.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Shaylee Knott of 3514 W. Seventh St. and Madisyn Hamilton of 2804 Merle Ave. collided April 1 at Lincoln Avenue and E Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nathaniel Shafer of 422 W. 11th St. and Douglas Herman of 411 S. Elm Ave. No. 105 collided April 2 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
It was reported April 2 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 200 block of North California Avenue.
It was reported April 2 that three tires were damaged at the 300 block of West First Street.
It was reported April 2 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 100 block of Kingston Drive.
