Vehicles reportedly driven by Elsie A.M. Taylor of 751 S. Baltimore Ave. and Dominick L.P. Paul of Grand Island collided March 25 at Apache Avenue and 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Suvanna Jo L. Turner of 721 E. Second St. No. 3 and Cristian Mares Carrillo of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 92 collided March 26 at U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Lucia Millan Sanchez of 1203 E. Park St. No. 50 at Park Street near Third Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 22 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark C. McKenzie of Fremont at an unknown location.
It was reported March 25 that a vehicle hood was damaged at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported March 25 that a tote and cup with change were taken at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
Authorities March 25 cited a 37-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a vehicle at the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported March 25 that wireless earphones and money were taken from a vehicle at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Zacoria J. Flower of Harvard March 25 struck a light pole at U.S. Highway 281 near 33rd Street.
