Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert A. Dubas of 3238 Wendell Drive and Randal L. Parr of 803 E. Fifth St. each struck a deer Oct. 27 at 26th Street near Osborne Drive East.
Happy 75 years to Gail Jensen on November 9th! Send birthday wishes to 1360 S. Dyer Park Rd., Ayr, NE 68925. - Adv.
Adams County Agricultural Society Annual Meeting November 9th, 2021 at the Fairgrounds. Election for three positions on Board of Directors. Voter Registration at 6:45 PM; Annual Meeting 7:00 PM; Election 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Any Adams County registered voter is eligible to vote.- Adv.
It was reported Oct. 27 that a restroom was damaged at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 28 that a projector was taken at the 1000 block of West Third Street.
Honor a Veteran in the Tribune’s ‘Salute to Veterans” page to run November 11. Deadline is November 8. (402) 303-1414 for more information. - Adv.
