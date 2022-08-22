Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Gary Sorensen and Kristin Sorensen.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 17 sentenced Logan Rader, 34, of Grand Island to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 7. Rader pleaded no contest on June 24, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.