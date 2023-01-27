A vehicle reportedly driven by Annarose M. Wilson of Holdrege Jan. 20 struck a fence owned by George Adam of 600 E. 42nd St. at 42nd Street near Turner Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christy J. Robinson of 230 E. Ninth St. and Dennis R. McPherson of 745 N. Webster Ave. collided Jan. 20 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kathleen A. Hagemann of 5320 S. Showboat Blvd. and Ashton M. Valentine of 1937 W. Ninth St. collided Jan. 20 at Elm Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carla J. Hernandez of 1314 N. Webster Ave. and Kaylynn N. Miller of 1014 W. 11th St. collided Jan. 20 at Osborne Drive West and 33rd Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Crystal L. Kleen of 818 E. Park St. Jan. 21 struck a parked vehicle owned by Nathan Bremer of 147 E. Fifth St. at Fifth Street near California Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by D’Andre S. Shipman of 724 W. Seventh St. flipped onto its side Jan. 21 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Korrie A. Heller of 2410 W. Third St. and Hai T. Vu of 1522 W. Second St. collided Jan. 21 at Third Street near Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle owned by Peggy S. Johnson of 616 S. Chicago Ave. rolled into a garage door owned by Jimmy J. Fielder of 1102 E. Third St. at Third Avenue near Third Street.
