A vehicle reportedly driven by Annarose M. Wilson of Holdrege Jan. 20 struck a fence owned by George Adam of 600 E. 42nd St. at 42nd Street near Turner Avenue.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Christy J. Robinson of 230 E. Ninth St. and Dennis R. McPherson of 745 N. Webster Ave. collided Jan. 20 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags