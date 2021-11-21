The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Gabriel James Anderson and Ashley Dawn Friesen, both of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 4 sentenced Tanner Kuehler, 26, of 1230 N. Colorado Ave. to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 23. Kuehler pleaded no contest on Sept. 2, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. Prosecutors also dropped charges of refusing an alcohol blood test and refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 5 sentenced Brandon Diaz Campos, 23, of Prosser to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 22. Campos pleaded no contest on Aug. 17. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 8 sentenced Randy O’Callaghan, 50, of 711 S. St. Joseph Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 31. O’Callaghan pleaded guilty on Aug. 19. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tenille M. Boyd of 1327 Heritage Drive and Thane H. Waite of 2416 W. 10th St. collided Nov. 9 at 12th Street and Laird Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 13 that a package of ice, ratchet straps and a flash drive were taken at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 8 sentenced Martin O. Nutter Jr., 31, of Harvard to one year in jail for obstructing a peace officer on May 1, 2020. Nutter pleaded no contest on June 15, and prosecutors dropped a charge of resisting arrest. Obstruction of a peace officer is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Nicholas Ferguson of 1242 N. Baltimore Ave. and Payton C. Wynn of 1149 Renae Lane collided Nov. 11 at Baltimore Avenue near Westwood Terrace.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven Coffman of 324 Walden Circle and Sheila R. Helleberg of 2417 W. Ninth St. collided Nov. 12 at Hastings Avenue near H Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jose B. Ochoa-Castro of 1203 E. Park St. No. 46 and Haylei L. Jennings of 929 Richmond Ave. collided Nov. 12 at Lincoln Avenue and South Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Emily E. Dunbar of 846 Chestnut Ave. Nov. 13 struck a fence and went into a yard owned by Delon R. Buchholz of 1703 W. 14th St. at 14th Street near MacArthur Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 13 that a vehicle was taken at the 900 block of South Baltimore Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered.
