Vehicles reportedly driven by Jamison W. Nejechleb of Deweese and Zane M. Shriver of 1315 N. Cedar Ave. collided March 27 at Seventh Street near Blaine Avenue.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Martha L. Burgess of Beatrice March 29 collided with a deer at Neb. Highway 74 near Adams Central Avenue.

