Vehicles reportedly driven by Jamison W. Nejechleb of Deweese and Zane M. Shriver of 1315 N. Cedar Ave. collided March 27 at Seventh Street near Blaine Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Martha L. Burgess of Beatrice March 29 collided with a deer at Neb. Highway 74 near Adams Central Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Michele R. Schmidt of Blue Hill March 30 collided with a deer at Adams Central Avenue near Prairie Lake Road.
It was reported April 1 that $1,500 in property was damaged in the area of 42nd Street and Showboat Boulevard.
It was reported April 1 that items valued at $35-40 were shoplifted at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.