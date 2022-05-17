The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Hunter Lee Iron Boulder and Monda Jill Rivers, Ricky Duane Capps and Connie Renee Harvey, all of Hastings; Steven Zazueta and Cheryl Lee Cunningham, both of Sutton; and Troy Lynn Talbert and Cindy Lee Harwick, both of Juniata.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Madrid Lopez-Adelmo of 1942 W. Seventh St. and Morgan N. Mousel of 1930 W. Sixth St. collided May 11 at Seventh Street near Lawn Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jacob C. Schwartz of 3105 Wendell Drive May 11 collided with a motorized wheelchair operated by Robert L. Fox of 1013 W. Fifth St. at Fifth Street and Briggs Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 11 sentenced Sean Barth, 51, of 702 W. 14th St. to 13 days in jail for third-degree assault on Oct. 18, 2021. Barth pleaded no contest on March 17. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
