Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 31 sentenced Tyler Winder, 27, of 306 S. Denver Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 18, 2020. Burns found Winder guilty following a bench trial on July 12. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Aug. 31 that two push brooms, grass seed, a trimmer and snow blower were taken at the 800 block of West 18th Street.
Country Crafts & FRIENDS Fall Festival. See Classifieds for more information. -Adv.
It was reported Aug. 31 that items valued at $8.92 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Reid Alan Parr of Roseland was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford.
Samuel VonSpreckelsen of Clay Center, a freshman agricultural economics major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has received a $3,000 scholarship from the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in honor of Michael S. Turner for the 2021-22 academic year.
The city neglected the overpass. Now they want to tear it down! It can be repaired. Tell your councilman! Come to the City Library Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. -Adv.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Teresa de Jesus Ross and Ronald Richard Ross II.
Josephine Mischael Bosilevac of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford.
Kaitlin Elizabeth Kamper of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford.
Free Hastings Symphony Orchestra concert Sept. 12 at 3 pm at Chautauqua Park Pavillion. -Adv.
Jaydn Jackman of Kenesaw participated in the 26th annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed June 5 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.
Showcase Sidewalk Sale Saturday, September 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 501 West 1st Street. Hastings. Incredible bargains. All sales final. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.