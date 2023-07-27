It was reported July 21 that a vehicle window was damaged and a purse, jewelry and wireless earphones were taken at the 2200 block of West Third Street.

Due to scheduling problems, the Juniata Alumni Banquet will be held at the Juniata Fire Hall. The date of Aug. 12, and charge of $25 per meal and $5 dues for graduates remains the same. Reservations to be in by Aug. 5. Call 402-751-4049 or 402-756-6715 or sent to PO Box 103, Juniata, NE 68955. -Adv.

