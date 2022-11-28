Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Melissa Woodard and Keith Woodard.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Derrick Brown and Malinda Featherstone.
It was reported Nov. 21 that checkbook, money and other cards were taken at the 500 block of South Keystone Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 21 that two windows were damaged at the 1100 block of West 28th Street.
It was reported Nov. 21 that food was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jacob Lopez of 1208 Academy Ave. and Karson R. McClellan of 205 E. D St. collided Nov. 21 at Colorado Avenue near 14th Street.
It was reported Nov. 22 that a cellphone was taken at the 1300 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 22 that 300 antique purses were taken about a year ago at the 1800 block of Home Street.
It was reported Nov. 22 that a building was damaged at the 3500 block of Parklane Drive.
