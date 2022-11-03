Vehicles reportedly driven by Julie J. Brentzel of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. and Sarah J. Roberts of Central City collided Oct. 30 at Second Street and California Avenue.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Leonard E. Schroeder of Kenesaw Oct. 31 struck a parked vehicle owned by Shay V. Baumgart of Franklin at 14th Street near Bellevue Avenue.

