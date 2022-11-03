Vehicles reportedly driven by Julie J. Brentzel of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. and Sarah J. Roberts of Central City collided Oct. 30 at Second Street and California Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Leonard E. Schroeder of Kenesaw Oct. 31 struck a parked vehicle owned by Shay V. Baumgart of Franklin at 14th Street near Bellevue Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Adam M. Powers of McCook and Blaine J. Hamik of 2420 W. Eighth St. collided Oct. 31 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Oct. 31 that house and garage were damaged at the 400 block of South Lexington Avenue.
Authorities Oct. 31 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a door frame at the 2500 block of West Ninth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Chloe E. Dobesh of Fairfield and David A. Roth of 134 E. Fourth St. collided Oct. 31 at South Street and Elm Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.