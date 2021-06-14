It was reported June 4 that a swing set was taken at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 4 that two vehicles were taken at the 200 block of South Woodland Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeffrey M. Kohmetscher of 1121 E. Seventh St. and Sarah K. Sutton of 710 N. Turner Ave. collided June 4 at Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Curtis C. Seiffert of Fischer, Texas, and Scott A. Kort of Blue Hill collided June 5 at U.S. Highway 6 near Burlington Avenue.
Lyndie Eddleman of Hastings recently was named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 term at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
It was reported June 5 that a firearm and money were taken at the 700 block of South Boston Avenue.
It was reported June 5 that an ankle bracelet was damaged at the 300 block of South Chicago Avenue.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Yenisleydi Martinez Medina and Joaquin Turrubiates Torres.
Samantha Gray of Superior, a student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, was initiated in 2020 into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an academic honor society for students at two-year colleges.
Tasia Theoharis of Hastings, a junior at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, was inducted April 16 into the Phi Beta Kappa national academic honor society.
