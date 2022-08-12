Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 4 sentenced Joven A. Francis, 19, of 618 W. 11th St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 5, 2021. Francis pleaded no contest on June 21, and prosecutors dropped a charge of minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 4 sentenced Emily Nissen, 24, of 516 S. Delaware Ave. to one year of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 28, 2021. Nissen pleaded no contest on April 22. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.