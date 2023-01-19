Vehicles reportedly driven by Anthony H. Stec of Sutton and Tres A. Cusatis of 1838 Bateman St. collided Jan. 9 at Laird Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Javier Molina Santos of Sutton and Jade E. Hughes of 812 E. Fourth St. collided Jan. 10 at Eastside Boulevard and Fifth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kyle A. Tolle of Blue Hill and George W. Gabbert of 914 E. F St. collided Jan. 10 at Elm Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christi L. Molina of Juniata and Joseph A. Matz of 829 N. Webster Ave. collided Jan. 12 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kenneth T. Lukasiewicz of Ayr and Jenna N. Kempf of Glenvil collided Jan. 13 at Burlington Avenue near J Street.
A vehicle driven by James D. Dettman of Hastings Jan. 14 struck a parked vehicle owned by Alejandro G. Rangel of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 79 at F Street near Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mary L. Kathman of 902 N. Colorado Ave. Jan. 14 struck a curb and stop sign at Seventh Street and Colorado Avenue.
