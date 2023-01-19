Vehicles reportedly driven by Anthony H. Stec of Sutton and Tres A. Cusatis of 1838 Bateman St. collided Jan. 9 at Laird Avenue near Second Street.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Javier Molina Santos of Sutton and Jade E. Hughes of 812 E. Fourth St. collided Jan. 10 at Eastside Boulevard and Fifth Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags