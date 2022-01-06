Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael A. Gestring of 100 S. Lincoln Ave. and Bethany L. Anderson of 724 N. Briggs Ave. collided Jan. 2 at South Street near Burlington Avenue.
Help save the old viaduct. Come sign a new petition to preserve the old overpass with repair - and stop demolition of a useful, valuable access to north Hastings. C3 Hotel lobby every Saturday in January from 9-12. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Joseph J. Pelot of 728 N, Colorado Ave. Jan. 2 struck a parked vehicle owned by Jason Fitz of 1224 N. McDonald Ave. at Kansas Avenue near G Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Barrett R. Shea of 3511 Lake Park Lane and Jacqueline L. Davis of Kenesaw collided Jan. 2 at Osborne Drive West and 33rd Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.