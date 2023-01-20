A hit-and-run driver Jan. 15 reportedly struck a fence owned by Richard Shafer of 300 S. Baltimore Ave. at A Street near Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 15 that a computer, printer, mouse and keyboard were taken at the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 16 that two portable electronic game machines and two games were taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Jan. 16 that two couches were taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Jan. 16 that an air compressor and building materials were taken at the 500 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Juan C. Cordova-Lara of 505 N. Kerr Ave. Jan. 15 struck a parked vehicle owned by Mathew J. King of 1318 W. Sixth St. at Sixth Street near Briggs Avenue.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Beau Anthony Lindemann of Fairfield and Stacey Lynn Jensby of Hastings.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 14 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Ronald Sheppard of 840 Highland Drive at 3400 Osborne Drive East.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Gram Darnell of Gibbon with an unknown driver Jan. 15 struck a parked vehicle owned by Lukas L. Olson of 2410 Boyce St. at 900 N. Denver Ave.
