It was reported June 29 that a cellphone, television and vase were damaged at the 1300 block of North Cedar Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Makayla R. Stamp of Broken Bow June 28 struck a parked vehicle owned by Carmichael Construction LLC, 1012 W. 18th St., at Lincoln Avenue near Second Street.
It was reported June 29 that fireworks were taken at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
4-H & FFA Livestock Auction is back this year. Please come and support our area youth on Monday, July 19th at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The sale starts at 9:00 AM -livestock show arena. - Adv.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Bonny Maudlin and Kenneth Maudlin.
It was reported June 29 that license plates were taken at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jennifer B. Krings of 1330 Heritage Drive and Leticia Iverson of 2011 W. Seventh St. collided June 29 at West Lawn Avenue and Boyce Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.