It was reported Jan. 17 that three scrap vehicle radiators were taken at the 700 block of East South Street.
It was reported Jan. 18 that money was taken at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Johnathan M. Haack of 1630 W. Sixth St. Jan. 18 struck a parked vehicle owned by Trysha L. Nease of 322 S. Hastings Ave. at Sixth Street near Oswego Avenue.
