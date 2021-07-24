The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Trevor John Plautz and Hailey Lavonne Van Overeem, both of Grand Island; Calvin David Wallin and Virginia Lee Cathcart, Kayne Patrick Whelan and Ashley Dawn Sharp, Nickow Ruiz Koehler Panganiban and Jade Marie Albers, Nolan Rodney Samuelson and Denae Cassidy Andersen, Dalton Blake Sweley and Bethany Kathleen Gydesen, Chesalon Saul Reineke and Hyle Kay Dibbern, and Alexander Todd Adler and Cherie Ann Vance, all of Hastings.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
It was reported July 17 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of South Rhode Island Avenue.
It was reported July 17 that a pet was taken at the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Angel P. Egner of Blue Hill July 17 struck a light pole owned by Hastings Utilites at Baltimore Avenue near M Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brian T. Peister of 721 S. Denver Ave. and Drew Ponder of 1000 N. Hewett Ave. collided July 18 at Ninth Street near Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported July 18 that a phone was damaged at the 1000 block of West Ninth Street.
Stand up comedy show. Hastings — July 31st. tickets/nickhoff.com - Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.