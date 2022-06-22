It was reported June 18 that a bottle compressor and car jacks were taken at 9 Sara Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeffrey R. Davison of 709 N. Turner Ave., Jacob Hankins of Clay Center and Franklin J. Reno of Grand Island collided June 18 at U.S. Highway 6 near Showboat Boulevard.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gerald A. Uden of Juniata and Jerod P. Dubois of Fairfield collided June 16 at U.S. Highway 6 near Maxon Avenue.
It was reported June 18 that a lawnmower was taken at the 200 block of North California Avenue.
New hours: The Hastings Tribune is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.