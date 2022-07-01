The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Eric Glenn Castillo Jr. and Nikkia Jean Anders, both of Doniphan; Jacob Duane Krings of Hastings and Paige Marie Ketteler of Petersburg; Matthew Scott Bronson and Andrea Marie Lindner, both of Juniata; Cole Taylor Opbroek and Joslynne Renae Alms, Jonathan Charles Oliver and Kristi Lynn Brandenburg, all of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead June 24 sentenced Ubong Udoh, 33, of 823 N. Saunders Ave. No. 3 to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on Dec. 31, 2021. Udoh pleaded no contest on April 19, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a second-offense driving under the influence of alcohol charge. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported June 26 that a yard was damaged at the 1100 block of West 33rd Street.
It was reported June 26 that a log splitter was taken at the 100 block of East A Street.
Authorities June 26 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing tobacco products and possessing an open alcohol container at the 1100 block of West J Street.
Authorities June 26 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possessing marijuana and possessing an open alcohol container at the 1100 block of West J Street.
