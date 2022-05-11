Vehicles reportedly driven by Jaymes L. Brown of Harvard and Todd L. Goodman of 1601 Westbrook Drive collided April 20 at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rylee M. Hunt of 2228 W. Seventh St. and Brittany J. Hoit of 1246 N. Pine Ave. collided April 20 at 12th Street and Briggs Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Courian C. Morrow of 1007 N. Baltimore Ave. April 20 struck a building pillar at Integrated Life Choices, 1032 W. Second St.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Eric C. Gerlach of 908 W. Eighth St. April 20 struck a tree owned by Kris Horton of 614 N. Bellevue Ave. at Bellevue Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tyler R. Greco of Aurora, Colo., and Mark A. Niles of 1232 N. Lexington Ave. collided April 21 at Elm Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel L. Fallier of 731 N. Hewett Ave. and Thomas L. Peterson of 1123 N. Hastings Ave. collided April 22 at U.S. Highway 281 near 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Asia J. Mason of 218 S. Baltimore Ave. and Paul E. Parnell of Harvard collided April 22 at A Street and Burlington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.