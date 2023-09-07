Vehicles reportedly driven by McKinley W. Harshbarger of Holdrege and Kenneth J. Bundgaard of 945 S. Hastings Ave. collided Sept. 1 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Damian Marez Carrillo of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 49 and Deborah A. Zuelow of 1328 N. Webster Ave. collided Sept. 1 at Showboat Boulevard and 12th Street.

