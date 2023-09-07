Vehicles reportedly driven by McKinley W. Harshbarger of Holdrege and Kenneth J. Bundgaard of 945 S. Hastings Ave. collided Sept. 1 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Damian Marez Carrillo of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 49 and Deborah A. Zuelow of 1328 N. Webster Ave. collided Sept. 1 at Showboat Boulevard and 12th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alisha S. Terrell of 907 S. Kansas Ave. Sept. 1 struck a traffic sign at E Street near Chicago Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 2 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Janessa L. Florian of 1502 N. St. Joseph Ave. at the 1500 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kenneth L. Walters of 811 S. Lincoln Ave. Sept. 2 struck a parked vehicle owned by Darrah L. Koehn of Clarkson at Cedar Avenue near B Street.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 2 reportedly struck bicyclist Scott Spady of 2701 Lakeview Drive at Osborne Drive East and 31st Street.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 2 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Emily J. Sidders of 1427 W. E St. in a parking lot near E Street and Boston Avenue.
