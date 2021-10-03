Vehicles reportedly driven by Breann M. Norton of 2670 S. Smokey Hill Road and Earl E. Christy of 1843 W. Eighth St. collided Sept. 29 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.
Maximize your time and effort and save gas! The Hastings Tribune “Get The Job” Job Fair will have 20+ large local employers in attendance making it possible to research and apply for many employment opportunities in one visit. Don’t miss this event being held on Thursday, October 7th at the Hastings Tribune from 10am-3pm at 908 W. 2nd St. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Jeanette A. Shaw of Edgar collided Sept. 30 at Second Street near Hastings Avenue.
Patients of Hastings Internal Medicine, flu shot clinic October 7, 7:30am to 10:30am; no appointment needed. -Adv.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 28 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Tri Chau of 1010 S. Wabash Ave. at 123 N. Marian Road.
Honor a Veteran in the Tribune’s “Salute to Veterans” page to run November 11. Deadline is November 8. (402) 303-1414 for more information. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Robert M. Brockhaus of Superior Sept. 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by Chad B. Obermiller of 936 S. Hastings Ave. at Hastings Avenue near H Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.