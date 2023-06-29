Vehicles reportedly driven by Cristianne Eaglefeather Moreno of 1100 E. South St. No. 1 and Yovandi Gallegos Murillo of Merritt Island, Florida, collided June 23 at Burlington Avenue and 14th Street.
It was reported June 24 that purses, credit cards, tools and other items were taken from a vehicle at the 900 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 25 that a cart full of items was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported June 25 that a tire was damaged at the 500 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
